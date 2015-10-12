Beyoncé & Jay Z's Photos Are Making Us Just A Tiny Bit Jealous

Beyoncé and Jay Z went yachting, and all we got are these stupidly dreamy Instagram snapshots. Humph.
New photos posted to Beyoncé's account show the superstar couple looking, if not drunk in love, then seriously smitten at the very least. Also, Jay is smoking a cigar, which you just know had been on ice.
It's unclear where the Carters are cruising on their maritime adventure, but it certainly looks lovely. That gorgeous sky. The beachwear. Don't tell us this is the Hamptons.
And where is that little mermaid, Blue Ivy, you ask? She doesn't feature in any of Ma and Pa's snaps, but baby girl hasn't been overlooked. Just the day before, Bey shared snaps of her and Blue checking out the Frida Kahlo exhibit at the New York Botanical Gardens. Good to see she's keeping up with her art appreciation.
Oh, to be a Carter. Maybe in our next life?
