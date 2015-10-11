This Service Dog Now Comforts Shooting Victim's Fiancé

After a tragedy, like last week’s mass shooting in Oregon, families are left to cope without their loved ones. But one man has a companion: his fiancée’s service dog, who was with her when the gunman shot and killed her.
Sarena Moore was one of nine students shot and killed by an armed gunman at Oregon’s Umqua Community College on October 1. She also happened to be in a wheelchair and accompanied by her service dog, Bullet.
Moore, 44, tried to get on the ground when the shooter told her to get back in her wheelchair. According to survivors, Moore followed his orders and then he shot her. By her side throughout the horrifying event was Bullet.
"That's what he is trained to do,” Moore’s fiancé, Travis Dow, told CNN. "He's trained to stay right next to her, no matter what."
Dow says that his fiancée adored Bullet and even trained him herself. And that’s what worries him — how will Bullet adjust to a life without his owner?
"He's been acting really droopy. He knows she ain't coming home, 'cause he was there when the fatal day happened," Dow said.
Moore’s dream was to open a ranch for handicapped children and train animals, like dogs and horses, to comfort humans.
Now, after her death, her own service dog is comforting her fiancé and family.
Excuse us, we're going to go give our dogs and cats all the treats right now.
