Jim Carrey attended the funeral of his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, in Ireland on Saturday, October 9. Carrey dated White, who was a makeup artist, off and on since the pair met in 2012.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Carrey did not attend her wake on Friday night, but was a pallbearer at her funeral, along with five other men. Heartbreaking photos of the actor carrying her casket were released today.
Carrey tweeted an image of the couple in silhouette after the funeral, with the caption, "Love cannot be lost."
Carrey released a statement on September 29, following White's death, declaring her "a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled."
White's death was ruled a suicide and followed the anniversary of her father's death from cancer in 2012. White reportedly left multiple notes at the site of her death, including one for Carrey. Police report that pills were found with her body, suggesting an overdose.
White's family also mourned her passing in a public statement, calling her a "shining light in our lives who was loved deeply by her entire family."
