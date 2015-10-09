Texas Southern University in Houston is on lockdown after a shooting was reported at an apartment comple on campus, according to TV station ABC 13. Police received reports of a shooting around 11:30 am. One person is dead and another is injured, and a suspect is in custody, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.
TSU spokeswoman person Eva Pickens released a statement to the media that said, "Texas Southern University has announced the campus is on lockdown following a shooting incident just moments ago. Early reports indicate two shot — conditions not known right now. The assailant is still at large. All staff are asked to remain in offices — students to remain in classrooms until further notice."
The suspect in Friday's shooting remains at large.
This is the third shooting on the TSU campus in the past two months. It's also the second shooting reported on a college campus in one day; one student is dead and three injured in a shooting at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
This afternoon, President Obama is scheduled to meet with the families of the students killed in last week's college campus shooting. A 26-year old man killed nine and wounded nine at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.
