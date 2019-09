Wearing a Band-Aid or any kind of adhesive bandage is never fun — unless, of course, it's covered in cartoons. But for all the cutesy designs these everyday products come in, they're certainly lacking in options when it comes to skin-tone. A putty taupe has been the "flesh-tone" hue most brands rely on, until now.Let us introduce you to Tru-Colour Bandages , a company that offers light, medium, and dark bandages for all your healing needs. Founder Toby Meisenheimer, a Chicago father whose children include two white biological kids, three adopted Black children, and one Black foster child, came up with the concept after putting a Band-Aid on the forehead of his 4-year-old-son, Kai, and realizing how ridiculous it was that there wasn't one that matched his skin."I just want my kids — who are already gonna struggle with the fact that they don't have the same skin color as their dad — to see they were made just as authentic and just as beautiful," Meisenheimer told The Huffington Post . We're totally on board with that.The bandages come in packs of six and are available on Amazon . No one enjoys getting scrape or a cut, but we think this a step that can make the process a little less painful for everyone.Skin Tone Flexible Fabric Bandages, $6 for a pack of 30, available at Amazon