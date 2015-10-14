When Paniya Vang was 14, she traveled from her village in the countryside of Laos to the capital city of Vientiane. According to a shocking and groundbreaking lawsuit filed in Minneapolis in 2011, what she thought was an audition for a music video turned into a years-long ordeal of rape and abuse — by an American citizen. Her Hmong-American “husband” was decades older than she, and he forced her into a marriage when he found out she was pregnant. Now, she’s put her name and face onto an issue most Americans think happens only in other countries.



According to members of the Hmong community in Minnesota, Vang’s experience is far too common. Though there is no definitive estimate of how many girls in America are victims of these abusive marriages, one group estimates that there were as many as 3,000 cases of forced marriage in the U.S. — across many different cultures — and girls under 18 are the overwhelming majority of victims.



The Hmong people are an Asian ethnic minority made up of large family clans, and gender roles are still strictly enforced, both abroad and in the U.S. International abusive marriage, as members of the Hmong community have started to call it, is an open secret that touches the lives of most Hmong people.



Around 260,000 people of Hmong origin live in the U.S., with most clustered in communities in California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Although Hmong people are historically from rural Laos, many came to the United States as refugees after secret American military operations during the Vietnam War left them in danger of persecution. Today, many Hmong families in Laos still live in poverty, and the money that a girl can get from one of these marriages can be a boon for her family.



"These men are between anywhere between 10 and 40 years older than these very young girls, and these girls are oftentimes underage. We don’t know how often, but we are seeing enough cases in the community to know that it’s quite prevalent," Sia Her, executive director of the Council on Asian and Pacific Minnesotans, told Refinery29. The Council is a state agency dedicated to issues facing Asian and Pacific islanders in Minnesota.

