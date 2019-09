While the issue of international abusive marriage, as well as of domestic abuse in the Hmong community more broadly, has become slightly more prominent in recent years, there is still a massive cultural stigma against speaking out. Going to clan elders about domestic violence in a family can invite victim-blaming and sympathy for abusers. Even just disrespecting an elder relative by refusing to call his new teenage bride "Auntie" could bring shame upon an entire family."We normalize this when we say, ‘Yes, that’s my uncle’s wife, and now she’s my aunt.’ We’re accepting it, and yet no matter how true it is on the ground — and it’s very true — you’re not going to get a lot of bluntness on this issue," Her said, adding that many people fear severe social consequences, analogous to a devout Catholic facing excommunication. "People have a lot to lose. There is a lot to be said for being marginalized from this community."“Perhaps the most devastating impact of abusive international marriages is the fact that they have become a normal part of our lives," one report on the topic from Wisconsin-based Hmong advocates said. "So many people are engaged in the practice that the community has become desensitized to the issues and no one wants to publicly shame, criminalize, and demonize those engaged in it because the impact is so personal for everyone." The issue is still such a fraught one that there is no data about how many of these marriages exist, but Her says she believes that “most Hmong-Americans know and are related to men who are actively practicing international abusive marriage.”Vang, now 22, is suing Thiawachu Prataya, 43, under a law that allows victims of child pornography and sex trafficking to sue abusers for compensation. According to Vang’s suit, which was first reported in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune , Prataya not only raped her but he also forced her into a traditional marriage after he found out she had become pregnant from the rape. When he brought Vang to the U.S. in 2007, the suit claims, he terrorized her by seizing her immigration documents and threatening to take her child from her.