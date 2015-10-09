One person is dead and three are wounded after a gunman opened fire on an Arizona college campus early Friday morning.
Northern Arizona University advised students to stay indoors at 2:30 a.m. local time after reports of a shooting on the Flagstaff campus. Gunshots were first reported at 1:20 a.m. According to NBC News, the shooting happened near the Mountain View Hall dorm, which houses most of the school's fraternity members.
Police have apprehended the suspect and campus is not on lockdown, according to the Associated Press. Officials have identified the four victims as Colin Brough, Nicholas Prato, Kyle Zientek and Nicholas Piring, and Brough was the one who was injured fatally. The shooter was an 18-year old boy, and he apparently opened fire after a confrontation in a parking lot between two groups of students.
This is the second shooting at a college in just over a week. A 26-year-old man shot and killed nine people and injured another nine at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, OR, on October 1. He then took his own life. That shooting ignited furious debate over gun violence, gun regulations, and the ethics of reporting on mass tragedy.
President Obama is scheduled to visit Roseburg on Friday to speak with the families of victims.
A community college in Philadelphia was also put on lockdown earlier this week after a gunman was sighted on campus, but there were no casualties.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
