We're guessing that — with a gaggle of daughters like hers — Kris Jenner has a treasure trove of embarrassing life-moments to choose from. (If you've been a loyal viewer of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians all these years, you can probably name a few yourself.)
But, when Cosmopolitan asked the momager, who appears along with her brood on the November 2015 cover, to name the No. 1 experience that still makes her blush beet red, she cited a tale she's actually told before — but added a few new details.
Apparently, before Kendall and Kylie came to be, Kris and her then-husband Bruce Jenner got a little frisky in the friendly skies. The couple was flying first class on a commercial airliner, and decided to take a little trip to the lavatory. "We joined the mile-high club and we felt we got away with it," Kris shared. "We came out, and nobody said anything."
Phew, right? WRONG. At the end of the fight, the couple got called out — over the plane's speaker system. "The flight attendant got on the microphone," Kris went on. "'Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You've just joined the mile-high club. We're so proud of you, and we've decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!'"
"I could not squish down in my seat low enough," Jenner said. "I was mortified."
Embarrassing? Absolutely. We're also guessing the champagne helped soothe the burn a little bit. Nothing like some unexpected bubbly to take the edge off of being outed in mid-air.
Hear Kris recount the story — and find out which Kardashian-Jenner sister pooped herself (no, seriously) — in the behind-the-scenes video for their Cosmo cover shoot, below.
