Did someone swipe your copy of The Daily Prophet? Well, here's the only news you really need to know.
In honor of the 15th anniversary of the film release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Sky Movies in the U.K. is launching channel devoted solely to the boy wizard, The Independent reports. Great. Now we have cable envy.
Launching October 24, Sky Movies Harry Potter will stream all eight films. Documentaries, interviews with cast members, and behind-the-scenes footage will also be featured. You can pretty much expect every Brit you know to be curled up on the sofa with a mug of Butterbeer.
The Potter programming won't last long, however. The channel runs for just one week, ending on Halloween. All films will then be available on demand on Sky Movies.
Meanwhile, your battle with Comcast wages on.
In honor of the 15th anniversary of the film release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Sky Movies in the U.K. is launching channel devoted solely to the boy wizard, The Independent reports. Great. Now we have cable envy.
Launching October 24, Sky Movies Harry Potter will stream all eight films. Documentaries, interviews with cast members, and behind-the-scenes footage will also be featured. You can pretty much expect every Brit you know to be curled up on the sofa with a mug of Butterbeer.
The Potter programming won't last long, however. The channel runs for just one week, ending on Halloween. All films will then be available on demand on Sky Movies.
Meanwhile, your battle with Comcast wages on.
Advertisement