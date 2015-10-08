Malika Haqq, best known as the bestie of Khloé Kardashian, was arrested in North Hollywood early this morning.
According to Haqq's arrest report, which was released to us by the California Highway Patrol, the Patrol received a call about a car crash around 3:10 a.m. this morning. Haqq was involved in the crash, though she wasn't seriously injured. The report goes on to state that "it was determined Ms. Haqq was under the influence of alcohol." She was driving a black Mercedes-Benz.
Haqq was booked and jailed, with her bail set at $30,000. E! has reported that Malika posted bail and left custody around noon.
Haqq has frequently appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Khloé & Lamar. She's also the star of Dash Dolls, which premiered last month and is scheduled to air its next episode on Sunday.
Haqq has frequently appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Khloé & Lamar. She's also the star of Dash Dolls, which premiered last month and is scheduled to air its next episode on Sunday.
Advertisement