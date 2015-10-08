Blake Lively is known for her long, layered, perfectly tousled locks. But, recent photos from the set of Woody Allen's new untitled project feature the actress sporting an updated coif.
Gone are the below-the-shoulder golden tresses. They've been replaced by a buoyant, wavy bob. Perfect for baby James to yank on and watch bounce back, we suspect.
Is it for real? That's unclear. She could be in faux-bob mode. Or, it could be a wig. (We're sure we'll find out through Lively's Instagram one way or another soon enough.) But, whatever is going on: We're into it.
So, what do you think? Yay or nay? Actual chop or impressive pin job?
Gone are the below-the-shoulder golden tresses. They've been replaced by a buoyant, wavy bob. Perfect for baby James to yank on and watch bounce back, we suspect.
Is it for real? That's unclear. She could be in faux-bob mode. Or, it could be a wig. (We're sure we'll find out through Lively's Instagram one way or another soon enough.) But, whatever is going on: We're into it.
So, what do you think? Yay or nay? Actual chop or impressive pin job?
Advertisement