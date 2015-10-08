Fashion Month has officially wrapped, and we couldn’t be more inspired. While spring is typically characterized by minimal makeup and no-fuss hair, this season the pros upped the ante. Bold beauty made a major comeback in the form of bright colors, sophisticated makeup, structural updos, and loads of whimsy — and we ate it up, with whipped cream on top.
Since it's impossible to go through every single look we adored, we decided to narrow it down to a few standout creations by our favorite hair and makeup pros. So we gave credit where it's due, featuring the best looks they've conjured up. From New York to Paris, click through to see how they worked their magic.
