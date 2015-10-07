Misty Copeland's Performance With Yo-Yo Ma Will Definitely Give You Chills

What do you get when you bring together two brilliant performers at the tippy-top of their respective fields? Two minutes and 30 seconds of pure bliss. At least when said performers are ballet dancer Misty Copeland and legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, that is.
The unexpected duo shared the stage on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the result was just as glorious as you'd imagine. Ma provided the music (Bach's "Cello Suite No. 2"), while Copeland did her thing in a red leotard and her signature ballerina bun. At the end of the routine, the two went in for a heartwarming embrace.
As you may know, Copeland was the first-ever African-American woman to be named a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. And the 59-year-old cellist has won no less than 18 Grammy Awards.
Watch the video below to see for yourself. We promise, you won't regret it.
