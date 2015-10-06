We’ve already seen the latest smartphones from Apple and Google, and now it’s Microsoft’s turn. Today, the company debuted new smartphones, a new tablet, and a notebook, the Microsoft Surface Book. It’s like Christmas in the Windows universe.



Everything Microsoft announced today runs on Windows 10. These tools are loaded with Microsoft’s intelligent assistant Cortana, Office, Skype for chatting, and Continuum, which ensures your experience is smooth and synced across devices. You can also use Microsoft Hello to unlock your phone, tablet, or notebook using infrared-based iris recognition technology (which could beat swiping your finger, as long as it works properly). Microsoft wants you to have a completely unified platform, with your apps and data available whenever you need them, on whatever device you’re on.



“We make things that help you make things, and make things happen,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said onstage. Here’s what you need to know about Microsoft’s latest.



Lumia 950 & 950 XL

Following the pattern set by the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Microsoft’s flagship smartphone comes in two versions: the 5.2-inch Lumia 950 (pictured above) and the 5.7-inch Lumia 950 XL. They feature gorgeous, pixel-packed OLED displays with 564 and 518 pixels per inch, respectively.



Lumia phones are renowned for their excellent picture-taking abilities, and the 950 series looks like it will be no exception. These feature a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera with a three-LED RGB flash. Between that insane camera and the flash, the phone is designed for incredible low-light performance (no red-eye or ghostly pale people when you use the flash, either). On the front, these phones have a 5-megapixel camera for high-quality selfies (for reference, that’s the same quality camera as on the new iPhones).



Both phones come with 32 GB of storage, Qi wireless charging, and 3 GB of memory, but the 950 XL has a slightly more powerful eight-core processor (to the 950’s six-core). Impressively, you can use either of these phones in conjunction with a new display dock if you want your phone to double as your computer. That’s right: Plug into the dock and a computer monitor, and you’ve got a full Windows 10 desktop experience in front of you. This doesn’t interrupt your phone, either; you can still use it to make calls while it’s powering a display. Pretty crazy — in a few years, you may not even need a laptop at all.



The Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL will go on sale for $549 and $649, respectively.



(But, if you’re not looking to spend $650 on a new phone, Microsoft’s also got a budget option: the $140 Lumia 550. The 550 features a smaller, 4.7-inch display, a modest 5-megapixel camera, and a 1.2GHz processor.)



