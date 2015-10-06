Why You Should Care About Kylie Jenner's Latest Lip Color

If you feel like we've all been talking about Kylie Jenner's lips for, oh say, years — you're absolutely right. Are they real? Are they fake? What color are they? Is said color part of her new lipstick line?
But the latest Kylie lip news actually comes with an important message. The young star took an Instagram snap wearing blue lips in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention yesterday. "Wear blue and post a pic with the hashtags!" she wrote. "Spread love & you will receive. Nothing can be done if we don't do it together." Kylie, who appears in the photo with Caitlyn Jenner, has been leading a charge on anti-bullying this month with her campaign "#IAmMoreThan." The Instagram movement features inspiring people, including Lizzie Velasquez, who are "taking #bullying and turning it into something positive," according to her Instagram. It also encourages others to share their own stories through the hashtag.
Seeing as how she has 38.2 million followers on Instagram (and counting), the world will continue talking about Kylie's lips regardless. But we love that she has turned this instance into an opportunity to do good. In a way, that's what her campaign is all about, isn't it?
