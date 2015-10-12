The 30 Weirdest Celebrity Cameos In TV & Film

Celebrity cameos can be the highlight of a movie. Sometimes their appeal is incredibly simple. A "hey, it's that guy! I know and like that guy" moment. Other times, there's an art to exactly how they're worked into the story. And, once in a while, cameos in TV and film seem like the result of a bet. Or maybe a game of Cards Against Humanity: glaringly odd and out of place. Which doesn't make them any less enjoyable. Here are some of the weirdest brief celeb sightings of TV and film.
Movies
What Stanley's Letter Means At The End Of IT Chapter Two...
Warning: Major spoilers for IT Chapter Two ahead. Years after the Losers Club first fought Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in the sewer, they have regrouped