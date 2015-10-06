7 Reasons To Go Wild With Your Makeup

Don't get us wrong — we love chic, sophisticated makeup. But the beauty of, well, beauty, is that you can play. So when we started seeing eye makeup and nail polish that resembled a painter's canvas on the spring 2016 runways, our hearts went pitter-patter. Smudged, smeared, splattered, and swooped, the pros backstage got more than a little creative with their brushwork — or lack thereof.
Ahead, find three examples of what we're dubbing paint-splatter makeup. You may not want to wear these exact looks IRL, but they're definitely a great jumping-off point for major inspiration.
