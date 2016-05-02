First, Hermès — Which Brands Will Pair Up With The Apple Watch Next?

Update: In honor of the Met Gala (and its sponsor), we're revisiting our dream Apple Watch fashion collaborations inspired by the tech powerhouse's pair-up with Hermès. The watch band options from the French luxury brand have since expanded, and more labels are creating their own styles (with Apple, too, growing its vetted, in-house offerings). Still, we're sticking to (and keeping our fingers crossed for) our original slew of predictions. Check out the Apple Watches we really want to become a reality, ahead. Who knows? Maybe we'll see one or two dream collabs revealed on the red carpet tonight...
This story was originally published on September 10, 2015.
As you probably know, yesterday was Apple's big annual Keynote event — perhaps best known as the day you check in with your phone provider about your upgrade eligibility. Although it's unmissable for the tech set, the event doesn't typically involve any style revelations. But Apple dropped quite the fashion bomb during its Apple Watch segment: The brand is partnering with Hermès on a collection of watches, available starting October 5. Odds are, this is just the first of many stylish Apple Watch collaborations coming to a wrist near you.
Along with two new Apple Watch Sport models (available now), Apple revealed the three Hermès styles yesterday. There's a single tour, a double tour, and a cuff band made with fine-crafted leather from the French fashion house, all with stainless-steel cases. The watches recall classic, recognizable Hermès designs, such as the house's Cape Cod watch and cuff bracelets. Starting this fall, these high-tech new classics will retail at $1,100 for the 38mm stainless-steel case with the Single Tour, $1,150 for the 42mm stainless-steel case with the Single Tour, $1,250 for the 38mm stainless-steel case with the Double Tour, and $1,500 for the 42mm stainless-steel case with the cuff, according to an Apple press release.
We decided to dream up what a couple of staple timepieces would look like in Apple Watch form. The Chanel Boy.Friend model with a digital face? Sure! The blogger-favorite Daniel Wellington with capabilities? Why not? Check out five (somewhat wishful) predictions ahead.
