A representative from Dualstar Entertainment Groyp, LLC, the private company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, released a statement to USA Today in response to the lawsuit brought against the company by former and present interns: "As an initial matter, Dualstar is an organization that is committed to treating all individuals fairly and in accordance with all applicable laws. The allegations in the complaint filed against Dualstar are groundless, and Dualstar will vigorously defend itself against plaintiff's claims in court, not before the media. Dualstar is confident that once the true facts of this case are revealed, the lawsuit will be dismissed in its entirety."Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have run into some legal troubles: the twin's company Dualstar Entertainment Group, which includes their critically adored luxury brand, The Row, has been hit with a class-action lawsuit by approximately 40 past and present interns, Page Six reports . The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, claims the company did not pay its interns and subjected them to excessive amounts of work and unfairly long hours.