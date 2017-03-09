A former design intern, Parsons grad Shahista Lalani, is named the lead plaintiff in the case, and she alleges her five-month interning stint in 2012 at The Row involved 50-hour workweeks. In an interview with Page Six, Lalani said she handled the workload of three interns, and the strenuous experience necessitated a hospital visit for dehydration. She also claimed she was responsible for fielding late-night emails and completing tedious tasks (i.e., color-coordinating a bunch of buttons) during any downtime for not-so-nice bosses: "They’re kind of mean to you. Other interns have cried. I’d see a lot of kids crying doing coffee runs, photocopying stuff," Lalani said.