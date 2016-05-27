I Survived The Atomic Bomb In Hiroshima & This Is What I Want You To Know

What happened right after the bomb fell?

"I was badly burned and suffering the effects of the bomb, but I was still able to walk home. When I got home, my house was destroyed but my mother was there, but my mother could not recognize me. She could not see it was me because my hair was all charred and grizzled, and my skin was burnt and charred. My face and my body were totally black.



"During that day, I saw many people walking out from the center of town past my house. They were all escaping and their clothes were burned, their bodies were charred, they had charred faces and charred hair. Many of them had no clothes on because it had all been burned from the bombing.



"There were people who had a lot of burns, and there were people who didn't have burns at all, at least that you could see from the outside. But they all walked very slowly, they were suffering from the effects of the bomb, and many of them died in front of me.



"And some of those people who looked like they were okay on the outside, who didn't have any burns, they also died in front of me. During that time, we didn't know much about the damage of radiation. But we now know that they died from the damage of radiation, that they were affected on the inside, even though there was little outside damage to their bodies.



"To this day, when I see a barbecued tomato, I get goose bumps and shivers all over, because the situation that I saw that day were human bodies that were barbecued just like a tomato. As you know, when you barbecue a tomato, the skin burns off and shrivels up, and that's the image that comes to my mind when I see a barbecued tomato to this day.



"That evening, I fell unconscious, and I was unconscious for three to four days, and I don't remember much about those days. But I clearly remember the bomb being dropped."