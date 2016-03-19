14 Of The Most Useful Products Your Apartment Doesn't Have (Yet)

When it comes to apartment living, New Yorkers inevitably have one thing in common: We all want more space. And, while we can't solve for limited square footage, we can deliver a slew of new products that could make any shoebox fit for a queen — just not a queen-size bed.
We scoured the latest offerings at New York Design Week to bring you fresh ideas for small space living. From a pot-sized shelf to a coat hanger that can double as a wine rack, click through to peep (and shop) our favorite finds.
