The 7 Best Etsy Shops For '90s Vintage

Fashion's love affair with vintage is eternal, and 2018 is proving to be the year that plenty of old styles are rising from the dead. Grown-up jellies are the shoe of the summer, Steve Madden is relaunching its iconic flatform slides, and mom jeans continue to be the backbone of our denim wardrobe. We're taking this second coming as an opportunity to reconsider the trends of our teenage years, mixing Nirvana-era influences with modern dressing for a resulting look that's totally on-trend.
The redux is real, and plenty of modern retailers are stepping up with fresh-from-the-factory takes on silky tie tops, cat eye sunglasses, and everything high waisted. While it's tempting to stock up on fast-fashion takes on the '90s, going the vintage route is the easiest way to ensure nobody else will be rocking your slip dress at the bar. Luckily, there's no need to dig up a time capsule to get the goods. Click through for the best Etsy shops that'll provide everything from norm-core basics to the obligatory grunge-girl foundation pieces. Cue up some TLC or Nirvana and get shopping.