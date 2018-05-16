Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gabriela Rocha
Fashion
The 7 Best Etsy Shops For '90s Vintage
Gabriela Rocha
May 16, 2018
Fashion
Why I Stopped Letting My Friends Go Through My Closet
Gabriela Rocha
Jun 27, 2015
Fashion
Master Etsy Shopping With These 5 Hacks
Gabriela Rocha
May 21, 2015
Fashion
7 Ways To Upgrade Your Wardrobe On An Entry-Level Salary
It can sometimes seem impossible to keep up in our fashion-obsessed world — even more so when all you’ve got to work with is an entry-level salary
by
Gabriela Rocha
Styling Tips
9-To-5 Style Lessons For The Corporate Rookie
There’s no shame in being a corporate rookie. But, that doesn't mean you should dress like one. Plain-Jane business suits, tame pencil skirts, and nails
by
Gabriela Rocha
Trends
The '90s Cult Brands We Almost Forgot About (& Why They Ruled)
The nostalgia junkie in me has been enjoying the '90s resurgence that's taken the fashion world by storm these last few seasons. Though I can’t help
by
Gabriela Rocha
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted