These Are The Best Songs To Fall Asleep To

Sleep deprivation doesn’t just make you cranky; it can be downright damaging to your health. Of course, no one wants to be sleep-deprived, but unfortunately, falling asleep doesn’t always come easily.
Between trying to decompress from the frenzy of day-to-day life, agonizing over tomorrow’s meetings, and the irresistible lure of your endless Instagram feed, getting enough rest can be tough for many of us.
According to the CDC, more than 25% of the U.S. population reports occasionally not getting enough sleep, while 10% suffer from chronic insomnia.
Fortunately, however, there are a few science-backed ways to make falling asleep less frustrating. One of them? A decent playlist. A 2015 study from the Cochrane Developmental, Psychosocial and Learning Problems Group found that music can improve sleep quality for adults with symptoms of insomnia. And yet another study found that listening to music (particularly classical music) at bedtime was linked to better sleep quality in students. Plus, unlike sleeping pills that can leave you drowsy long after your alarm clock has gone off, music doesn’t have any side effects.
So if you’re looking for the perfect playlist to tuck into bed with, look no further. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best songs to fall asleep to. This week, we've added some new tracks from our favorite soundtracks, including Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, and Big Little Lies.
