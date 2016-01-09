10 Times Kate Middleton Was The Queen Of Subtle Sass

Vanessa Golembewski
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Captured in photos, Kate Middleton has revealed a great secret of hers. While she is the perfect picture of a modern princess, perfectly groomed and polite at every turn, but K Midds is also something of a sass queen. Part of me feels like I've known this somewhere deep down for a while. But, the other part of me felt equal parts alarmed and enamored by this information. The Duchess' attitude shouldn't be so surprising. After all, her brother-in-law is Harry. And, that just takes a special brand of tolerance. Since today is her birthday, we've put together 10 times Kate was the queen of subtle sass.

More from News