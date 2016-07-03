Obviously, you should take anything that surfaces on the web with a grain of salt. But, if the breakup text that's been making the Twitter rounds this week is actually true, it's pretty freaking hilarious. In a totally slut-shamey, slightly disturbed way, of course.
Editor Amy Nelmes shared a screenshot of the text in question, which her girlfriend reportedly received from a guy she'd been dating for seven weeks. Take it away, Amy.
My friend just sent me this break-up message she received after 7 weeks of dating. My fav reason for split is #3 pic.twitter.com/EdAFS5lLKy— Amy Nelmes (@amynelmes) November 13, 2014
Loverboy's parting shot? "I feel it would be difficult for me to change you into the woman I want and [I] don't need the hassle. I wish you all the best in your journey." Snap.
So, the good news is that there's a new eligible bachelor out there, ladies. He's a lover of animals, really not afraid of commitment, and has the sexual expectations of a Duggar. What are you waiting for?
