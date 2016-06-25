He went about his career as a photographer with a sense of caution, never allowing money to dictate what he does. "I'm terrified of taking money because then they own you," he explained. "I'd have to do what they want. And, this way I can do what I want." Along those same lines, he has kept a record of every single photograph he's taken since he began his career. "I have a fear of giving up the files. The fear is, other people getting them and using a picture that might be unflattering to someone," he said. "Yes, of course you take bad pictures, but you don't publish them." At least, he doesn’t, which is one of the many reasons he is so celebrated.