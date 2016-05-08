"I think the best thing you can do to inspire a relationship is to know what you want — and to be honest and open about it. There’s so many ways to approach sex and sexuality, and as long as they are legal activities and you have consent, none of them are wrong. (Of course, good sex can be illegal in some places — gay sex and the help of a sex worker come to mind.) It’s important to cultivate your sexual fantasies and to seek out sex that works for you. Where to start? Exploring pornography, erotic writing, and sex-positive how-to books are my favorite ways to learn about sex. Once you figure out what gets you hot, share it with your partner. Remember, openness is key. If your partner isn't into what you want to try, maybe they can support you trying it with someone else!"