For every full-figured woman who hides in oversized and understated styles, there's one who lives her sartorial life in full, curve-flaunting color. New collaborative collection, Cut for Evans, is definitely made for the second set.
Unlike most designer collaborations, the partners Evans brought in for this project aren't household names. In fact, the brand invited students of Bournemouth and Kingston Universities — each known for its impressive knitwear and print divisions — to compete for a chance to create a line under the Evans name.
And, this wasn't just an in-house affair. Beyond the brand's buying and design teams, applications were reviewed by industry experts such as Louise Court, editor of Cosmopolitan, Kat Byrne, fashion editor of Closer, and Remi Ray, blogger and founder of Plus Size Fashion Weekend. Together, the pros chose Bournemouth alumnus Alice Farrow and Kingston student Rebecca Partington for the line. Partington's fun and witty knitwear and Farrow's bold, modern prints wowed the judges. And, the duo's final designs have impressed us, as well.
Between giving young, up-and-coming designers an incredible opportunity, embracing bold prints and designs, and making it all available to the oft-overlooked plus-size set, this collaboration is truly one for the books. We suspect a bright future for all involved. Especially you, if you click through to see all the vibrant styles.