UPDATE: New Biggest Loser Controversy Highlights Much Bigger Problem

Each episode concludes with the disclaimer: "Our contestants were supervised by doctors while participating in the show, and their diet and exercise regimen was tailored to their medical status and their specific needs. Consult with your own doctor before embarking on any diet or exercise program." However, one former contestant, under the condition of anonymity, released the waiver that the cast was made to sign at the start of filming to the Times. It included the passage: "No warranty, representation or guarantee has been made as to the qualifications or credentials of the medical professionals who examine me or perform any procedures on me in connection with my participation in the series, or their ability to diagnose medical conditions that may affect my fitness to participate in the series."