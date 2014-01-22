One thing that never gets old? Staying warm. But, at this point in this snowy season, the phrase "bundle up" sounds like a lame summer jam stuck on repeat. How are you supposed to layer on the clothes day in and day out, while still keeping your style looking fresh? Lucky for us, Woolrich's new line, Woolrich White, is serving up some creative cold-weather styling ideas for fall '14.
We don't need to wait until September to start implementing this insulated ingenuity. Instead, we're flipping through the lookbook to get our fair share of outfit inspiration. And, guys, don't worry, we're bringing you along for the ride. We all know that Woolrich's down and wool jackets are some of the warmest in the biz, but the line's also gotten clever with thinner layers, too. Whether it's a turtleneck under a button-down under a thin puffer jacket or a down vest under a chunky cardigan, these looks are easy to pull off and — more importantly — guaranteed to keep you toasty despite the current Arctic temps.