Every so often, a brand will become an insider darling before making it big in the mainstream. That’s the case with Anndra Neen, the ridiculously chic accessory label by sisters Phoebe and Annette Stephens.
The luxe metal-worked bags and necklaces are on the holiday wish lists of the most sartorially savvy girls. They can be spotted all over Fashion Week-outfit roundups. And, they’re stocked in over 40 brick-and-mortar and online stores around the world. Still, Anndra Neen is hovering just enough under the radar to still have that gasp appeal when spotted on the street ("Who makes that cage bag? I need it!")
Founded in 2009, the collection is bold and daring, taking influence from the sisters' hometown of Mexico City. The designs are like armor for the modern-day dresser: oversized and unapologetic, but still somehow feminine. Best of all, the Stephens sisters each has a unique and covetable style to match their wares. Can you tell we're kind of girl crushing?
Ahead, we take a tour of their shared studio to peep the sought-after bags and jewels everyone's gonna want, like, now, and to hear what's up next for this impressive all-in-the-family team.