"Luff" is, according to Isaac Mizrahi, not quite love, but it's...no, wait...it's actually more than love but different. Let's just let this fashion, television, and publishing legend explain not only how he loves his adorable two doggies, Harry and Dean, but also how they're actually key to his creative process. No, really. As far as Mizrahi's concerned, his best work comes courtesy of his canines. Again, it's something only the designer himself could parse out for you in this quick, intimate interview we snagged at his charming home studio with him and his two best friends.
Click play for some enlightening adorableness.
Advertisement
Want even more R29? Get the latest news, tips, and can't-resist stories delivered straight to your newsfeed, in real time.
Shot by Ben Poster, Maia Stern, & Stephanie Szerlip; Edited by Ben Poster; Sound by Bill Flynn; Hair & Makeup by Jennifer Brent.
Advertisement