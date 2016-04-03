This was originally published on December 8, 2013.
Maybe you're looking to get the ultimate gift for your partner this year. Or, maybe you're just interested in trying something a little different. But, when incorporating a new sex toy in your relationship, there are many things to consider. For example, what works well for solo sessions might not always translate to a fantastic shared experience. There are tons of options out there for women and men of all preferences and desires. The trick is figuring out which one is exactly right for you.
So, think about it: Would you rather gift your partner some boring socks — or knock them off with a sexy toy?
We had three couples check out nine amazing sex toys. Ahead, what was so-so, what worked, and what really worked for these adventurous reviewers.