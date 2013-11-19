Now's the occasion to brush up on your MS Paint and Photoshop skills — there's a digital DIY project you're going to want to try out, stat. In the time it takes to click a mouse or, more likely, tap a touch screen, you can be transformed into a contemporary fashion designer, producing your own graphic sweatshirts and miscellaneous apparel inspired by the likes of Givenchy or Kenzo. BYCO, a digital platform that works with both designers and shoppers to deliver quality goods between creative parties, is making this possible with its new project, Print All Over Me.
Here, users can upload any type of artwork and instantly watch it become a one-of-a-kind, custom design. Sweatshirts, tote bags, baseball hats, pillows, and more are available to be printed on, providing the ultimate digital blank canvas. So, now, you can finally rock a cozy sweatshirt with a picture of your beloved pup or favorite piece of modern art on it. But, you can also charm every person on your gift list with a thoughtful, personalized present. For instance, a lovely selfie emblazoned on a throw pillow. Grandma will love it.
