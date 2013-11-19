Here, users can upload any type of artwork and instantly watch it become a one-of-a-kind, custom design. Sweatshirts, tote bags, baseball hats, pillows, and more are available to be printed on, providing the ultimate digital blank canvas. So, now, you can finally rock a cozy sweatshirt with a picture of your beloved pup or favorite piece of modern art on it. But, you can also charm every person on your gift list with a thoughtful, personalized present. For instance, a lovely selfie emblazoned on a throw pillow. Grandma will love it.