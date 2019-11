Now's the occasion to brush up on your MS Paint and Photoshop skills — there's a digital DIY project you're going to want to try out, stat. In the time it takes to click a mouse or, more likely, tap a touch screen, you can be transformed into a contemporary fashion designer, producing your own graphic sweatshirts and miscellaneous apparel inspired by the likes of Givenchy or Kenzo. BYCO , a digital platform that works with both designers and shoppers to deliver quality goods between creative parties, is making this possible with its new project, Print All Over Me