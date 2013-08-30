Besides both having names that could very well belong to celebrity children, new athletic apparel brand Cory Vines and Warby Parker are alike in more ways than one. In a space where you have to pick between cheap gym wear that rarely lasts beyond a season and label-splashed biggies like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon, there really isn't an affordable brand that's also simple in design and high quality in construction.
Fashionista interviewed Daniel Lieberman about his startup and what sets his brand apart from the back. With $20 shirts, $45 leggings, and only a tiny logo tag on the hem, the brand combines the anonymity and minimalism of American Apparel, the attention to material technology of Nike, and the verticality of Warby Parker. However, Lieberman was adamant that Cory Vines was going to be different than its competitors in that it wouldn't focus on blowing out the shopping experience. "We wanted to not overwhelm customers with the shopping experience and provide them with what they need and nothing that they don't need." Click through to read more about your new gym-wear obsession. (Fashionista)
Photo: Courtesy of Cory Vines.
