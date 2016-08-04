1. Here At Home: A Washington, D.C., Metro Police officer was arrested on charges of trying to assist to ISIS.
Authorities believe that officer Nicholas Young was trying to assist ISIS operatives find more ways to communicate in secret while working for the Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C. — a community he swore to protect. (ABC News)
2. Major News: The Indian government introduced a bill to protect transgender rights.
The bill states that it is a government obligation to take steps to “protect the rights and interests of the transgender person,” “facilitate access” to welfare programs, and provide for medical care, including sex-reassignment surgery. (Buzzfeed)
Advertisement
3. Talking Points: President Obama granted clemency for 214 federal inmates —the largest grant in a single day since at least 1900.
Though granted clemency by the president, commutation is not a “get out of jail free” card, as many will serve more time after having their sentences commuted to current sentencing guidelines, while others will begin to process out of federal custody. (Time)
4. In-The-Know: The federal government is launching an investigational human trial of a Zika vaccine, with at least 80 volunteers.
The trial volunteers will be separated into four groups of 20 people. All of the people in the trial will be vaccinated and the groups will receive either one or two additional vaccinations a few weeks later. After they are vaccinated, the test subjects will remain at the clinic to be watched for at least 30 minutes so the researchers can see how they respond. (Time)
5, Lawyer Up: The Miss Florida winner who was stripped of her crown is seeking $15 million for defamation and the return of her crown.
"She didn't have a professional hair and makeup person. She did it herself," her attorney Richard Wolfe said during a press conference. "No one is going to have their hair and makeup done nine days in advance of a pageant." (Read More)
6. Cha-Ching: Pennsylvania just adopted a new 6% sales tax, dubbed the "Netflix tax," on digital downloads and subscription services.
The tax covers services such as Hulu and Netflix, as well as all digital music, app, e-book, online game, and ringtone purchases. Curiously, newspaper and magazine subscriptions, as well as digital downloads of the Bible, can still be purchased tax-free. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Try Again: Turns out, the beauty industry isn't being 100% honest when they say your skin needs to "breathe."
We hate to break up the party, but it's time to officially call bullshit. The fact is, we are not fish and our skin, nails, and hair are not gills. Humans source oxygen from the environment using our — wait for it — noses and mouths. All the other parts of our body reap the benefits of this oxygen through our blood, by way of the lungs. (Read More)
8. World News: One woman was killed and five others were injured by a knife-wielding man in London.
The 19-year-old suspect was apparently struck by a police Taser and is now in custody after the attack in London's Russell Square. Authorities are exploring terrorism as a possible motive, though mental health issues have also been cited. (Read More)
Advertisement