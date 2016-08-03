Miss Florida Is Now Fighting Back Against Her Dethroning

Questions have been raised as to whether the photos were actually taken during the pageant, and whether Dávila was prepping in a hotel room other than her own. However, Gravitt explains that the organization has a policy regarding hotel-room guests as well. “Because we are responsible for the safety and welfare of 65 girls, no one outside of the pageant can enter [a competitor’s] hotel room, nor can a competitor go into the hotel room of someone who is not with the pageant,” he says.



While Dávila's Instagram images don't necessarily prove that she had professional help during the competition, Gravitt tells Refinery29 that the organization found what it considers irrefutable evidence of such help in a social media post from Dávila’s nail tech. In the photo, Dávila is wearing the same dress worn in one portion of the competition. The image was taken at Dávila’s hotel and, Gravitt says, connects to other social media posts that confirm the timeframe in which the services were allegedly completed. These findings are what ultimately prompted the organization to take away Dávila’s Miss Florida USA 2017 title.