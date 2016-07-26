1. World News: ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Germany on Sunday that left 12 people injured.
The bomber, a 27-year-old Syrian man, was killed. He carried out the attack outside a music festival in Ansbach after he was denied entry to the festival. (Time)
2. On The Trail: Michelle Obama gave an instantly legendary speech last night at the DNC.
Mrs. Obama's speech touched on the biggest issues facing the country, from police violence to the responsibility of the president to be a role model for children. "I am here tonight because there is only one person I trust with this responsibility, one person who is truly qualified to be president of the United States, and that is our friend Hillary Clinton." (Read More)
3. Major News: Two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Florida nightclub. Police said it was "not an act of terrorism."
A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot dead in the attack, according to the Associated Press. As many as 17 people were wounded. (Read More)
4. Here At Home: Applications to the Dallas Police Department have tripled since a shooting earlier this month left five officers dead.The July 7 shooting was the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since September 11, 2001. Earlier this month, Police Chief David Brown encouraged protesters to "get off that protest line and put an application in" to work for the department. Since then, applications have surged. (The Washington Post)
5. Legends: Michael Jordan issued a statement about police violence and is donating $2 million toward reform.
"As a proud American, a father who lost his own dad in a senseless act of violence, and a Black man, I have been deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers," Jordan wrote in a letter released to The Undefeated. He will donate $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and $1 million to the International Association of Chiefs of Police's Institute for Community-Police Relations. (Read More)
6. Tech Talk: Verizon is buying Yahoo for $4.83 billion. The deal likely won't be finalized before early 2017.
Yahoo operated independently for 21 years, but has struggled in recent years to make money and battle falling stock prices. (Read More)
7. Sports: Australia's Olympic team will stay in hotels due to reports of poor living conditions in the Athletes' Village.
The village reportedly has issues with plumbing and electricity. The mayor of Rio de Janeiro joked about getting a kangaroo for the team so that they would "feel at home." But Australian committee spokesman Mike Tancred told a local newspaper, "We do not need kangaroos, we need plumbers to account for the many puddles found in the apartments." (CNN)
8. In-The-Know: Nintendo's shares tanked on Monday when investors apparently realized the company doesn't make Pokémon Go.
The mobile game is made by Niantic, not by Nintendo. Nintendo's shares fell by 17% on Monday, after the company issued a statement that it doesn't own or make the app. (The Guardian)
