The Pentagon Ended The Ban On Transgender Troops, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: The Pentagon ended the ban on transgender troops serving openly in the military.
The Pentagon announced Thursday that the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military is being lifted immediately. Last year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that the ban would be lifted unless a review showed that doing so would have an "adverse impact on military effectiveness and readiness." (Read More)
2. World News: Boris Johnson, who campaigned for the Brexit, will not run for prime minister of Britain.
Johnson was presumed to be a leading front-runner in the race for office. Meanwhile, his Brexit ally, Michael Gove, has announced his own candidacy. (The New York Times)
3. Legends: Michael Phelps became the first American men's swimmer to qualify for five Olympic teams.
Phelps is already a 22-time Olympic medalist. He will likely participate in multiple swimming events at the Rio Olympics. (USA Today)
4. Here At Home: Iowa's Supreme Court upheld the state constitution's ban on felons voting.
Iowa is one of the most restrictive states in regards to felons and voting rights. The state Supreme Court issued the 4-3 decision on Thursday. (Time)
5. In-the-Know: Chris Christie is reportedly one of the leading contenders to be Donald Trump's running mate in the 2016 election.
The New Jersey governor has aligned himself with Trump's presidential campaign, leading many to believe he may be Trump's running mate. (The New York Times)
6. Talking Points: Adnan Syed, the man at the heart of the popular Serial podcast, was granted a new trial on Thursday.
Syed was only 19 when he was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Han Min Lee, who disappeared in the winter of 1999. Now in his early 30s, Syed had been serving a life sentence. (Read More)
7. Must See: Rihanna released her latest music video for "Sledgehammer," which is on the soundtrack for Star Trek Beyond.
The song is for Star Trek Beyond, the third movie in the sci-fi reboot series. In the music video, Rihanna is unrecognizable in her alien-chic makeup. (Read More)
8. Tech Talk: Apple is reportedly in talks to buy Tidal.
A little more than a week after Apple made major news shaking up its update cycle, the tech giant could be on the verge of a massive acquisition. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire Tidal, which has enjoyed massive good press of late and was briefly the most popular app in the app store. (Read More)
