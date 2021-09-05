How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so.
But come mid-August, the two were photographed together — Kravitz, 32, even spotted gleefully riding on the back of Tatum’s bicycle at one point. Were they just friends hanging out? There was no way to tell. Then one fateful day, a little blue dress changed everything. It was a perfectly summery slip dress in a flattering cerulean hue. It was by all accounts, a date dress. These kids were dating.
Now, it wasn’t just Kravtiz’s dress that outed them. Tatum was also to blame, but for different reasons. He was certainly not dressed for a romantic date, but fans were quick to jump onto a theory about his dressing — or improvements in his dressing, rather — and what it all meant. As we’ve observed in Hollywood couples like Kimye and Kravis, in the world of the rich & famous, those that dress together, stay together (kind of).
Though Channing’s new look of F-Boy ankle-skimming chinos and oversized vintage t-shirts shouldn’t go unappreciated, our eyes are still firmly on Zoë and her impeccable style evolution that has seemingly reached a new, surprisingly versatile phase: The Tatum Era.
Queen of the red carpet and with a face carved by the gods, Kravitz has always been a highlight of any A-list event. But lately, it’s her casual street style ‘fits that have been killing the game. Not because they're uncannily in sync with her new friend, but because they strike that impossible balance of refined dishevelment that we mere mortals find unfathomably cool.
So how does one look effortlessly put-together as this new Zoë Kravitz?
Lucky for you, we, being dedicated Kravitz stans, have successfully observed some patterns in the star’s new signature look that, with just a few key pieces and styling hacks, you can fuse into your own dressing.
Scroll on for a breakdown of the styling tips and wardrobe staples you’ll need to channel that Kravitz ease.