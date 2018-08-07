We Asked 8 People If Astrology Plays A Role In Their Relationship

Whether you have stayed up into the wee hours analysing your S.O.'s birth chart or haven't thought about their astrological identity once, stopping to see where your sign (or your partner's) shows up in your relationship can be pretty darn revealing. Maybe you're a Cancer who realises you fully embody the "caregiver" role in your partnership. Maybe you're a Gemini who can't help but poke and prod at your partner for details and answers to your myriad questions. Whatever it is that you notice, we bet you'll start reading your horoscope a little more closely after that.