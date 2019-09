We Asked 8 People If Astrology Plays A Role In Their Relationship

Some people had a very pat view of astrology's role in their relationship — it was absolutely a factor in their relationship's success. A few people specifically noted that their "cusp" signs helped them understand their partner's better. (For the record, the idea of a "cusp" sign , which occurs when someone's birthday falls between two signs' solar seasons, isn't supported throughout the entire astro community, but, if believing in it only adds to your warm and fuzzy feelings about your lover, we don't see the harm in that.) Meanwhile, others believed their relationship succeeded in spite of astrology, since their sign is supposedly incompatible with their S.O.'s.