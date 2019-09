The Zodiac Sign You Love To Hate, Based On Your Own Sign

According to the Astrotwins ' comprehensive compatibility tome Compatibility Secrets: How to Get Along with Anyone (Yes, Even THAT Person) , those who fit this description may belong to the sign that squares your own (aka, is separated by three signs on the Wheel of the Zodiac). Based on their compatibility theories, this is the sign that you really struggle to mesh with. There might be an air of friendly competition between you, or you might not agree with their deepest principles. They aren't completely terrible (let's be real, no sign is), but they aren't BFF material either.