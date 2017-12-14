Is It Okay To Blame Your Ex’s Star Sign For The Breakup?

Start by thinking about your relationships with others who share your ex's star sign. We're willing to bet that you've gotten along fine, or have even really liked, at least some of them. For all the shade you might want to throw at your Gemini ex, you can't hide from the likely fact that people you still care about — like your mom or your middle school best friend — are Gems, too. Also, keep in mind that how someone expresses their sign's traits can vary immensely from person to person.