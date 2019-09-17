We love everything OTT but sometimes it's nice to opt for the less is more approach. That's certainly the vibe of Zara's newest minimal homeware drop. The autumn collection, which debuted today, has a clear message running throughout: simplicity is key.
The collection is full of pieces with dark, rich textures with nods to vintage-inspired furniture that would sit well in muted interiors. Think pared-back bedding and centrepieces in earthy tones, alongside dark oak furniture and simple but stylish dinner sets – perfect for a mini interior revamp.
To launch the collection Zara curated a three-day pop-up in Shoreditch, creating a minimalist's dream with dove grey sofas, rust vases and wooden furniture.
Scroll through and check out the newest pieces available to shop now. Meet you at the checkout.