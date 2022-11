Netflix Just Announced When You Is Coming Back

"Yes, it’s a trashy American show designed to shock and entertain," she wrote , "and it never purported to take the moral high ground in reprimanding abusers – but with violence against women as rife as it’s always been and happening in the streets around us, surely it's time for TV shows to take more responsibility when it comes to these disturbing narratives against women they glamorise and the voices they give time to. For that reason, I’ve called time on my relationship with You."