Buying less and ‘buying better’ is a familiar concept to us by now, at least where apparel is concerned. We’re more likely to shell out on a carefully planned purchase from the likes of Net-a-Porter or Whistles than have a payday binge in Topshop or Primark. It makes sense to splurge on something of quality if you know you’re going to love it, and use it forever (or at least for the foreseeable future.) The ultimate cashmere jumper, the classic trench, the staple pair of well-cut black trousers – whatever it may be, we think of these essentials as Things Worth Paying More For. It should also be the case with what we purchase for our homes. Whether it’s a lamp, a rug or a teapot, we use or look at these things every day, so shouldn’t they be of the best possible quality that we can afford? And more importantly, shouldn't we be surrounding ourselves with objects we love and actually want to live with? Made to last and designed with integrity, these investment pieces are the interior equivalent of a white shirt or leather jacket. Timeless and iconic, they’ll stand by you through flatmates, relationships, big moves and new beginnings. Now how many pairs of designer jeans can you say that about?

