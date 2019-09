So, should you try split training? That depends on your workout goals. If your goal is to simply improve muscular strength and fitness, then you might benefit from breaking up your workouts so you work your upper body for two days, and your lower body for two days. Or if you know you want to improve your upper body strength specifically, then you might consider a split-model so you can perform more work on your arms and shoulders, while also giving yourself time to recover. Split training tends to be popular with bodybuilders who are aiming to develop certain levels of muscular definition over a short period of time. Often split training is recommended for individuals who already have a grasp on strength-training, rather than beginners who are still learning the right way to lift weights. (If you're not sure what exactly your goals are, this video helps explain who should try split training.)