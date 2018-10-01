R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks for October

There is more to October than Halloween, you guys. Yes, as we creep closer and closer to – dare I say it – Christmas, people start talking about having "quiet months" and saving money. It's something to do with the weather, I'm sure. But let's face facts, the reality is never quiet and despite your best efforts to convince yourself that there isn't much to do in Awkward October, I'm here to remind you that you're wrong.
We've got another fruitful month of exceptional entertainment on offer here, and I'll point you in the direction of the bits worth getting involved in. If you're looking for your next TV fix, there's a legitimately funny comedy on the way to Channel 4 (finally) and Netflix is reviving one of the most talked-about series of the last three years.
There's art aplenty if you fancy mooching around some cool new exhibitions, illustrator Polly Nor is back with new work and there are a couple of exciting fairs on the horizon, so get your culture cap on. Here's our selection of the best films, shows, exhibitions and albums to add to your calendar next month.