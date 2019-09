What Does It Mean To Be Skoliosexual?

It's important to point out that skoliosexuality isn't limited to being attracted to just trans people or just non-binary people, and is inclusive of a range of different genderqueer identities, explains Michael Guichet , LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist who specialises in sex therapy for members of the LGBTQ community. "Sometimes it doesn't include trans folks, and sometimes it does," he says. "As trans folks can fall into genderqueer or gender non-binary, it doesn't mean specifically that they all do." In other words, "skoliosexual" can be used to describe attraction to anyone under the larger umbrella of genderqueer.